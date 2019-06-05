Teen arrested for Daviess Co. double murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office says a 17-year-old is now in custody for the double murder in Daviess Co.
Authorities told us Wednesday an warrant was issued in the shooting that happened at a party over the weekend.
They say the teen is facing two murder charges.
The U.S. Marshal’s Office says he was arrested Thursday on Wembley Way in Owensboro.
Authorities say 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown were killed and the third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, has non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at a party on Crisp Road.
