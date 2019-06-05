Teen arrested for Daviess Co. double murder

Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to double murder in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman | June 5, 2019 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 1:58 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Marshal’s Office says a 17-year-old is now in custody for the double murder in Daviess Co.

Authorities told us Wednesday an warrant was issued in the shooting that happened at a party over the weekend.

They say the teen is facing two murder charges.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office says he was arrested Thursday on Wembley Way in Owensboro.

Authorities say 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown were killed and the third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, has non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at a party on Crisp Road.

Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown
Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown (Source: Family)

