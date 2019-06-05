Police: Armed man kidnapped juvenile from grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An armed man took a juvenile against his will from a Louisville Kroger, according to Louisville Metro police.
Fabao Chen, 58, was at the Kroger located at 2710 W. Broadway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he took the juvenile, according to an arrest slip.
Witnesses saw what was happening and tried to intervene. Police said Chen pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at the people who tried to stop him and then held the gun to the juvenile’s head.
Chen then took the juvenile to Double Dragon, located at 2600 W. Broadway. Police said a large crowd gathered and attempted to make Chen release the juvenile and he pointed a gun at the crowd.
Police were able to take Chen into custody. No additional information about the juvenile has been released.
Chen, who was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment, appeared in court on Wednesday morning. He does not speak English and a Mandarin interpreter was used to communicate with Chen. Despite being told that he should not talk about the case several times, he told the judge that he owned the Double Dragon. Chen said that the child broke a bottle inside his business.
In surveillance video obtained by WAVE 3 News from a nearby business, you can see Chen holding the child’s arm and taking him to Double Dragon.
A witness told WAVE 3 News that he tried to jump in and help the child at the Kroger when he noticed the child seemed to be in trouble. That witness said Chen also pointed the gun at him. You can see in surveillance video the witness chasing after Chen while he walking away.
Chen told the judge that he has had his business for more than 10 years and understood the law. Chen’s bond is at $250,000 full cash, he will be back in court June 17.
