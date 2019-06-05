PNTF: 2 people arrested after $40k worth of meth found during bust

Kristopher Washington, 29 (Left) and Lauren Williams, 28 (Right) were arrested early Wednesday. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center/WFIE)
June 5, 2019

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky task force says $40,000 worth of meth was found during a multi-agency drug bust early Wednesday.

According to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), the DEA and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department told them a large amount of meth was being sold in Central City. Seven law enforcement agencies conducted a “sting operation,” which led to the arrest of two people from Indiana.

  • Kristopher Washington, 29, New Albany
  • Lauren Williams, 28, New Albany
PNTF says this bag has a street value of more than $40,000. (Source: PNTF)

The news release says 1-pound of crystal meth was found with the two people. According to the task force, that crystal meth had a street value of more than $40,000.

Officers think Washington and Williams possibly sold between 14-20 pounds of crystal meth over the past two weeks. The news release states the street value of that much crystal meth is $1 million.

