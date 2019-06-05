Owensboro filmmakers focus on third production

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of the movie business, places like Hollywood, Chicago, or New York City might come to mind. What about Owensboro?
Filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson say they love the business, but they also love their hometown. So, they brought the move magic to Daviess County.
(WARNING: Both of the “Volumes of Blood” movies depict graphic and violent scenes.)
If search these guys on IMDb, the first two movies to pop up will be “Volumes of Blood”. Both of the movies live up to their name. We’ll spare you the gory details, but P.J and Eric say that’s what draws them to the genre.
“For the longest time, that genre, the horror genre was considered the ugly step child of film making, but now it has come to the forefront, "Starks said,
“It’s not for everybody. Once you get into it, you either do it, love it, and you’re wore out all of the time ,or you don’t,” Huskisson said.
These guys are from Owensboro. The love creating films didn’t take them to California. They wanted to live the dream in their hometown. They wanted Daviess County to be the backdrop for the films. If you watch the first of “Volumes of Blood” movies, you might notice the Daviess County Public Library sets the scene.
Now these two friends and movie producers are at it again. They want to complete the “Volumes of Blood” movies with a third and final story. The biggest one yet. It’s not an easy task. It takes a lot of money, time, and of course, passion for the project.
“You take 6 months of your life from conception to completion and then you sit in a room with strangers, and it’s a rush. You don’t know how people will react," Stark said, "But I think overall people have enjoyed the 'Volume of Blood’ movies.”
“Once I get the script and approve it and say it’s great. I love it. I can’t wait, through all of that hard work we do, until the end to sit in that premier and watch what what I read in script come alive on screen," Huskisson said.
Both Starks and Huskisson say the key to a successful third film is community support. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit bloodmoonpictures.com or the Blood Moon Pictures Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.