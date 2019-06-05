Night milling, paving planned for section of Hwy 41 in Henderson

The work will run from milepoint 11.525, at the Interstate 69/US 41/KY 425 Henderson Bypass Interchange, extending along US 41 northward through the Audubon Parkway Interchange, the KY 351/Zion Road Henderson Interchange, and the US 41/US 60 North Henderson Cloverleaf to near the Tumbleweed Restaurant entrance at milepoint 16.047, a distance of about 4.5 miles.