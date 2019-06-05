Night milling, paving planned for section of Hwy 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans night milling and paving along a section of US 41 at Henderson starting Monday, June 10.
The work will run from milepoint 11.525, at the Interstate 69/US 41/KY 425 Henderson Bypass Interchange, extending along US 41 northward through the Audubon Parkway Interchange, the KY 351/Zion Road Henderson Interchange, and the US 41/US 60 North Henderson Cloverleaf to near the Tumbleweed Restaurant entrance at milepoint 16.047, a distance of about 4.5 miles.
Work along this section of US 41 will be restricted to overnight hours to help minimize traffic disruptions. The contractor will be working from approximately 7:00 p.m. to about 5:00 a.m., each night.
Some ramp closures will be required at specific locations to facilitate the paving process. Drivers traveling this section of US 41 at Henderson should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic at locations along the work zone during the overnight hours.
The work zone will also include a reduced speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.
The target completion date of the work is August 1.
