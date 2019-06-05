Neighborhood Watch: OPD investigating church theft; Drug take back day success

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is looking for this guy:
This is video from Living Hope Community Church on Alexander Drive. You can see the suspect throw a brick through the window.
Pastor Jerry Tanner told us the suspect got away with a couple of keyboards. He says the church is not mad at the guy.
People make bad decisions.
But they would like to have their equipment back.
If you recognize the man in the video, call Owensboro Police or Crime Stoppers.
Jasper Police say an encounter with Jazziman Cissell, 19, caused another other female to fall through a glass door. She was treated and released for cuts to her arm.
Cissell is in the Dubois County Jail charged with battery.
The Southern District of Illinois is reporting the success of its participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
People living in the district turned in more than three tons of prescription drugs.
According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, millions of Americans misuse prescription drugs every year. Turning in unused drugs removes the opportunity and the temptation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.