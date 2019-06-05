Market on Main farmers market open most Wednesdays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Farmers market season is starting up in the Tri-State and the Evansville market has new day and a new space.
It’s moved from its former location to Main Street between Martin Luther King and Southeast 6th Street, which is just outside of the Ford Center.
Its called ‘Market on Main’ and brings in local vendors. All of them offer locally grown produce or handcrafted products.
The market from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. through the middle of September.
