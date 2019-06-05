Local student back from spelling bee journey

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local student is back from his spelling journey. Pranav Chandar represented the Tri-State in the national spelling bee.
Pranav and his family just got back from Washington D.C. where he got 17th out of 565 competitors in the national spelling bee.
He goes to Castle North Middle School.
Pranav had to win the regional before he could take the national stage in D.C.
“Usually I always remember the hard words, but sometimes the easy words the ones that look like there easy, but they’re not that easy, those are the ones I trip up on. I mean this is an opportunity to showcase my talent so definitely I’ll do this next year,” said Pranav.
He credits his family and friends for their support, especially his mother for helping him with all the research.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.