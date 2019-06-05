Gibson Co. Clerk facing 3 felony charges makes initial court appearance

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County clerk was in court Wednesday for the first time since probable cause was found for three felony charges.
Jim Morrow turned himself in two weeks ago after a judge found probable cause for the charges and issued an arrest warrant. Those charges include:
- Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon (Two Counts)
- Pointing a firearm at another
On April 30, Princeton Police began investigating a situation that happened in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart.
The affidavit states Morrow was walking out of Sam’s Food Mart when he started arguing with another person. After walking away, Morrow “came back towards [the victim] charging with a pistol pointed at [the victim],” the affidavit says.
During Wednesday’s initial hearing, the prosecution did file a motion for a change of venue.
Morrow will be back in court at 8 a.m. July 3 for a pre-trial hearing.
