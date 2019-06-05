A few dozen gather for peaceful protest in Owensboro as double shooting death investigation continues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Only days after two teenagers were shot and killed at a house party in Whitesville, Kentucky, friends and family say they feel left in the dark.
They’re pushing for law enforcement to be more open on where the investigation stands and they met downtown Tuesday evening in a peaceful protest.
About three dozen people showed up to participate near the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Many of them held signs, while others shouted phrases demanding justice.
“I’m making plans for vocational Bible school, and some mother is planning a home going for her son. That’s not right,” Mary Harris said. “We shouldn’t outlive our kids.”
18-year-old Jasper Brown, known by his loved ones as Trey, was one of the three guys shot. He did not survive. His sister describes just how tough the last few days have been.
“Hell. I mean, that’s the only thing I can put,” Cleo Brown recalled. “He took my brother away.”
16-year-old Amarius Winstead was also shot and killed.
“Mari, I was talking, sitting in the living room having a conversation with him. We were talking and everything. And it broke me because they were at my house and left. And then by midnight, they was dead,” family friend Alethea Major told 14 News.
As the group stood in solidarity, the shooter remains on the run.
“I gave them a name, and they called me back and said ‘yes, that’s the name that we’re getting’ and he is now a suspect, so I don’t understand, underage or not, why is he not being put out there,” April Marie, the mother of Amarius stated. “He just needs to be found no matter what state he is in.”
Police will only tell us they have persons of interest and the group says they plan to push until there is prosecution.
“Somebody has got to stand up for them, and I’ll be glad to stand… I’ll be glad to stand,” Major added.
All services for Amarius will be held on Friday.
Trey’s visitation will be held on Saturday before his funeral on Sunday.
