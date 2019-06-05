EVSC getting $900K grant from state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is getting a $900,000 grant from the state.
The State Board of Education allocated the grant money to help turn around low performing schools.
The EVSC’s Transformation Zone and the Academy for Innovative Studies are getting the money.
The Transformation Zone consists of several EVSC schools who receive low accountability grades from the state.
The school corporation said that this money will go a long way to help students. Money from the grants will also go towards staffing and providing more programs to these schools.
