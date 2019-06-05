Evansville man accused of attempted murder, robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of attempted murder and robbery after an assault on April 26.
Police were called to the scene of 315-517 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 7:41 p.m. after someone reported a resident was assaulted by a man who had already been arrested that day.
When officers entered apartment 517, they saw blood and bloody footprints on the floor. They found Patrick Bryant seriously hurt lying on the floor with serious facial and head injuries.
We’re told Bryant was gasping for air, unconscious, and not responding to police. An officer said there was blood splatter on the walls and floor near Bryant
According to a police affidavit, Bryant’s pants were down to his knees and appeared to have an injury to and around his genitalia. It states his pants pockets had been turned out as well.
Bryant was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The affidavit states Demarco Thomas had assaulted two female residents on the fifth floor in a common hallway of the same apartment building around 3:06 p.m. that same day. The assault took place just a few yards from apartment 517.
Thomas was found outside the building and taken to the jail.
Police say the bloody shoe prints inside apartment 517 were determined to by K-Swiss brand. Officers confirmed that Thomas was wearing a pair of bloody K-Swiss shoes at the time of his earlier arrest.
When police asked Thomas about the incident, he admitted to being inside the apartment, punching Bryant, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him in the head and ribs. Police say Thomas also admitted to pulling down Bryant’s pants and kicking him in the genitalia.
The affidavit states that Thomas told police he attacked Bryant because he was called a racial slur by Bryant and that he kicked Bryant in the genitalia, accusing him of being a child molester.
Bryant is in critical condition at ICU at Deaconess Midtown and is still unconscious.
Thomas is charged with attempted murder and robbery.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.