Evansville chase ends when impaired driver crashes into tree, ISP says

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State police say an impaired driver led troopers on a chase in Evansville Tuesday night.
According to ISP, a trooper was patrolling in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street around 11 p.m. when he tried to stop a driver for failing to signal, making a U-turn and driving left of center.
State police say the driver turned south onto Governor and reached speeds of 80 mph before turning east on Sweetser. The driver continued to drive at a high rate of speed before turning south on Shadewood. We’re told the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree when he tried to turn west onto Prosperity Avenue.
ISP says the driver, 29-year-old Tyrone Brevard, of Evansville, was not hurt and he was taken into custody.
Troopers say Brevard had a blood alcohol content of .12%.
Brevard is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.