Enhanced risk for severe storms tonight for parts of the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the northern half of the Tri-State to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. The line of storms is expected to enter the northern edge of the Tri-State along US 50 by 5-6pm and push south toward the Ohio River. Storms are most likely in the Evansville metro area between 5pm and 8pm. The line should drop south of the Tri-State after 10pm. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be a concern. More showers and storms are likely Thursday through Sunday.