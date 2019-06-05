EFP Corporation expanding, adding 29 jobs in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - EFP, LLC, a manufacturer and converter of expanded foam protective packaging, announced plans to locate its 4th U.S. manufacturing location in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park, creating 29 new jobs by 2020.
"We're thrilled EFP has selected Vanderburgh County for its fourth manufacturing facility," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "EFP's commitment to add an additional Indiana manufacturing operation is a testament to the pro-growth business climate that we work hard to provide every day. Indiana leads the nation in manufacturing because of companies like EFP, and we're thrilled to watch its continued success in our state."
EFP will invest more than $2.1 million to lease a 100,000 square-foot shell building that was completed last November.
EFP will also invest $4.5 million in production equipment to design, mold and fabricate expanded foam products serving the consumer protective packaging, thermal temperature assurance, recreational vehicles, and building and construction products markets. The company plans to be operational in the new facility by November.
The company has hired a plant manager and plans to hire 29 team members late this summer for both manufacturing and professional positions.
“EFP Corporation’s decision to locate and invest in Vanderburgh County after thoroughly investigating other locations is a strong show of confidence in our community and specialized local workforce, said Ben Shoulders, president of the Vanderburgh County Commission. “We thank EFP for choosing Vanderburgh County as the best site for the company’s future growth and prosperity.”
The Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville will recommend before Vanderburgh County Council an incentive package including 6-year Tax Phase-In.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered EFP up to $125,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation and investment plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.
