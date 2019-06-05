Court of Appeals affirms District Court decision on CSX, Sebree case

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Sebree has been in a battle with CSX.
City officials filed a lawsuit to keep the railroad from raising the crossings. They say it is a safety issue, but CSX says it is necessary to conduct maintenance.
Federal District Court ruled against the city last summer and they appealed.
The US Sixth District Court of Appeals has now issued its opinion, affirming the judgement of the district court.
According to the ruling, CSXofficials said undercutting would threaten the structural integrity of the track.
