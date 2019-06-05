Commissioners present Carnegie Medal to wife of man who saved boy from drowning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commissioners presented the Carnegie Medal to the wife of a man who saved a boy from drowning at Tuesday’s meeting.
Tami Wahler accepted the medal on behalf of her late husband Steven.
It’s an award given to those who risk their lives to save others.
Steven did just that. He died in October 2017 after saving a boy from the rough waters off a beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Many showed up to the meeting Tuesday to support the family of a true hero.
