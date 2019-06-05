Commission plans to move forward on annexation plan in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission is moving forward with plans to annex several Daviess County School properties.
That means employees at those nine properties may have to pay the city occupational tax.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, officials with the school district told 14 News they’re trying to negotiate so employees don’t have to pay.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson was not available after the meeting, but school employees say they hope the city and school district can come to an agreement.
“We have a lot of people who were here this evening that would like to see that happen sooner rather than later, and so I’m interested in doing that. The city seems to be interested in doing that. So let’s get to doing that," said Matt Robins, DCPS Superintendent
“I’m tired of the government trying to take from us. You know, considering putting us on the backburner because I’m here to say if any of them step down and make what I make and survive, they could never do it," said Gail Edmunds, DCPS Bus Driver.
District leaders say they are still negotiating with the city on solutions before these properties are annexed.
There was no public comment before the vote.
