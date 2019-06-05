City leaders to unveil ‘Brio’ project in Owensboro Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday we expect to learn what new hotel is coming to downtown Owensboro.
City leaders will join developers in breaking ground on the new riverfront “Brio.”
It’s the next phase in getting more people to move downtown.
Brio will go up directly across from the convention center on Second Street. Part of that development is a new downtown hotel.
City leaders say they’ll unveil the plans for that as well as a new parking garage and new apartments.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.