Castillo solid, Puig homers to lead Reds over Cardinals

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes (broken finger) has yet to be cleared to swing a bat. He is expected to make a start in the start in the next five or six days, according to manager Mike Shildt. Reyes, who is at Triple-A Memphis, has thrown just three innings in the majors this season after starting the year in a bullpen role. He then was sent back to the minors. He broke his pinkie finger after punching a dugout wall after a poor outing with Memphis.