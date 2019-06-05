Calipari Talks Replacing Talent, Expectations on Returnees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - As usual, expectations are high for UK basketball heading into next season. Also as usual, they’re replacing a lot of players from the previous season with Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, and PJ Washington leaving early for the NBA. Head coach, John Calipari says it’s not easy constantly having roster turnover. “Recruiting never stops, if you ask me. It just doesn’t stop because no one in the history of this, for 10 years, has tried to change the team every single year”, said Calipari.
Once again, the Cats have one of the top recruiting classes in the country along with some veteran leadership returning. UK head coach, John Calipari has placed high expectations on junior-to-be, Nick Richards for next season. Cal says he feels Nick has grown up a little bit, and is ready to take the next step. “You talk about Nick (Richards), I fully expect this to be his breakout year. The opportunity, the minutes, and where he is maturity wise,” said Calipari.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.