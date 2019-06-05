Arrest warrant issued for juvenile in connection to double murder in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a juvenile in the shooting that happened at a party over the weekend.
They say the juvenile, a 17-year-old, will be charged with two counts of murder.
Authorities say 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown were killed and the third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, has non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at a part on Crisp Road.
