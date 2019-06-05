Arrest warrant issued for juvenile in connection to double murder in Daviess Co.

Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to double murder in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman | June 5, 2019 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:12 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a juvenile in the shooting that happened at a party over the weekend.

They say the juvenile, a 17-year-old, will be charged with two counts of murder.

Authorities say 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown were killed and the third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, has non life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS:

Mother of 16-year-old shot and killed speaks about son’s life

Shooting victim’s family speaks out

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has ‘people of interest’ in weekend shooting

Mother of 16-year-old shot and killed speaks about son’s life

The shooting happened at a part on Crisp Road.

Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown
Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown (Source: Family)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.