On Alert For Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms today with tropical moisture and high humidity moving into the area. Decent chances for showers and thunderstorms today as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80’s. Skies becoming partly sunny after the morning round of rain and storms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with lightning and damaging winds being the primary storm threats.
Thursday through Sunday will be soggy with decent chances for additional showers and thunderstorms. We could receive 2-4 inches of rain along with severe thunderstorms. A Flood Watch will be possible over this time frame.
