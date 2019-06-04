Wabash Valley’s Kelly picked No. 65 by Brewers

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WFIE) - The tall left-handed pitcher from Wabash Valley College is Milwaukee bound.
During Monday’s portion of the MLB Draft, LHP Antoine Kelly Jr., was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 65 pick.
The 6′6″ Kelly started 13 games his freshman season at Wabash Valley, earning an 1.88 ERA with a record of 9-0.
He had a total of 112 strikeouts during the season. Kelly tallied 17 K’s in one game in April against Southeastern Illinois.
In six of his 13 starts, he ended the game with double-digit strikeouts.
