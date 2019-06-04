Update on the future Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Project leaders unveiled some new renderings of the Deaconess Aquatic Center facility at Tuesday’s Rotary Luncheon.
The Aquatic Center will have both a leisure and competition pool, along with an outdoor spray park.
The groundbreaking is planned for late July or early August. Then, it’s a year and a half project once Garvin Pool is demolished.
“It’s not just about the competition. That’ll be a heavy user of the pool, but we wanted something for everyone. Something for kids in the area to use for recreation, for swim lessons and programming. We’ve seen a huge need in the community for more programming for swimming," said Deputy Mayor, Steve Schaefer.
The more than $28-million project is being funded in part through private donations, along with TIF money.
