2 Tri-State facilities land on troubled nursing homes list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A secret federal list on troubled nursing homes was just released Monday, and two Tri-State facilities were on the list.
The list includes hundreds of nursing homes around the country where inspectors found issues.
Two U.S. Senators gave the list to the Associated Press Monday, hoping it’s permanently made public to help families find care for loved ones.
After looking through the list, we found both Twin River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro, and Signature Healthcare of Newburgh on the list.
Federal data shows Twin Rivers had 15 health citations during their last health inspection in September and Signature Healthcare had 34 during their last inspection, which was in April of 2018.
The average number of health citations nationwide is 7.9 according to medicare.gov.
Federal officials say they’re evaluating if they can legally release the list.
The Trump administration says it’s already providing Americans more information on nursing homes.
