Hwy-41 reopened in Gibson Co. after semi, tractor wreck

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All lanes of Highway 41 have been reopened after a wreck.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the previously closed area of Hwy-41 was north of Patoka.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter the accident involves a semi and a farm tractor.
Sgt. Ringle also said at that time, traffic was being moved onto CR-550 and to expect delays.
Our crew at the scene is told the tractor driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
All lanes of the road were reopened shortly after 5 p.m.
