3 teens reported missing in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Three teenage boys are missing in Grayson County.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in Leitchfield have asked for the public’s assistance to find the three juveniles.
Gavin P. Petty, 17, was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday at 1610 Morrison Clifty Road in Big Clifty. He is white, 5’9″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Brandon R. Stewart, 16, and Christian D. Jackson, 16, have apparently ran away together, police said. They were last seen on Sunday at their home near the 14500 block of Grayson Springs Road.
No foul play is suspected in either disappearance.
Any information on their whereabouts should be directed to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024.
