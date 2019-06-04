Sunday alcohol sales in Madisonville on hold

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunday alcohol sales in Madisonville is on hold.
Council members decided to postpone the vote at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Mayor Kevin Cotton tells 14 News it’s to allow more time for the council to look into the effects and make a decision.
The new ordinance would allow grocery and liquor stores to sell from noon until midnight on Sundays.
Right now, sales are only allowed by the drink from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
We’ll update you when the vote happens.
