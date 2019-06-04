Shooting victim’s family speaks out

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Jasper Brown III, or Trey as his loved ones called him, was an 18 year old that loved football and had a bright future, his family said.
Trey’s mother, Angela Martin, said she knew he was going to Whitesville on Friday, but didn’t know it would be the last time she saw him.
“No one’s life should have been taken," Martin said. “Not one person.”
And now she wishes he never went.
“Please stay home," she pleaded. "Please don’t go.”
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say three teenagers were shot early Saturday at a house party in Whitesville. They are still looking for the suspect.
And Trey’s family is desperate for justice and for those that were there, to speak up.
“What if it was y’all loved one?" Martin asked. "What if it was your brother? What if it was your sister?”
Deputies say they are working feverishly to find the shooter. They also believe Trey was the target of the shooting.
“I was there through thick and thin for my son until the day he died," Martin said.
While Martin and her family want to remember Trey as the light in their lives, they can't help but grieve for the young man they lost.
“If I could just hear him say ‘mommy’ to me,” Martin said. "I love him. I love him so much.”
Brown’s visitation is on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. at Glenn funeral home, followed by his funeral on Sunday at 2 p.m.
