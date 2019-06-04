Precautionary boil advisory issued for part of Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for a section of Princeton.
Officials say the advisory is due to valve insertion on Monday and and affects the 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000, 1100 blocks of South Gibson St.
While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, city officials are advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using until further notice.
Call Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343 for more information about the advisory.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.