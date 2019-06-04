Planet Fitness wants to get teens inside gym

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school out for the summer, Planet Fitness is trying to get teens out of the house and into the gym.
It’s all apart of their “Teen Summer Challenge.”
Now through the beginning of September, 15, anyone that is 19-years-old can go to any of Planet Fitness gym for free.
They will have access to the exercise equipment as well as a trainer.
“I think its wonderful," explains LaTosha Worley, First Avenue Planet Fitness manager. "Study’s do show that regular activity and phys activity and being active helps improve their self confidence, and body positivity, So, I think that its cool that we get to be a part of that.”
The only catch, they must use the location they sign up at during the whole summer.
All teens who sign up will be entered in a drawing to win a scholarship.
Those under 18 need to bring a parent or guardian to sign up.
