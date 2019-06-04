Owner says rare angel statues stolen from front yard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mother and daughter are searching for two angel statues that were taken from their Judson Street home late Monday.
In front yard is where Monique Robinson’s angels have been sitting, until she realized they were no longer there.
Robinson says these statues are so much more than a piece of lawn art. They were gifted to her by her mother as a blessing while she was battling cancer.
And these statues are unique.
Her mother says there are only four sets of these particular angels in the area, and she purchased all of them. She says they have African American features, and whoever stole them, must have known that they were rare.
All they ask now, is to have them back.
“Because it is very important to me," explains Robinson. “Like I said, my mom gave them to me and they hold a lot of sentimental value and I would hope that whoever took them or whoever has them would be willing to bring them back.”
Robinson says they filed a report with the Evansville Police Department.
If you happen to see these statues, you are urged to contact EPD.
