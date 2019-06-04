Neighborhood Watch: Man wanted in Tenn. arrested after running from police, HPD solves burglary from 2018

Neighborhood Watch: Man wanted in Tenn. arrested after running from police
By Randy Moore | June 4, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 5:16 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A man allegedly on the run from Tennessee might have gotten away if he hadn’t fallen asleep in Muhlenberg County.

A deputy responded to the parking lot of Wayne Place in Dunmoor on Monday and found a man passed out inside a Ford Explorer.

The SUV was hitched to a stolen trailer and UTV.

The sheriff’s office says Jon Stuart of Greenbrier, Tennessee woke up, sped away, striking the deputy.

Jon Stuart. (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
The chase ended in Logan County when stop sticks deflated Stuart’s tires.

He’s in the Muhlenberg County Jail on a long list of charges.

A 14 News update on a chase arrest we told you about this Tuesday morning in Ohio County.

Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Joseph Daugherty of Hodgenville led them on a chase around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Joseph Daugherty, 19 (Source: Ohio Co. Jail)
Investigators say he was driving a stolen vehicle.

He’s facing numerous charges including receiving stolen property, and fleeing and evading.

The Henderson County Police Department says it has finally solved a burglary.

It happened August 2018 at One Life Church on Second Street.

HPD says evidence gathered at the scene led detectives to 28-year-old Colby Pruitt of Henderson.

Colby Pruitt, 28 (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
Pruitt is in the county jail charged with third degree burglary.

