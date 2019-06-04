Neighborhood Watch: Man wanted in Tenn. arrested after running from police, HPD solves burglary from 2018

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A man allegedly on the run from Tennessee might have gotten away if he hadn’t fallen asleep in Muhlenberg County.
A deputy responded to the parking lot of Wayne Place in Dunmoor on Monday and found a man passed out inside a Ford Explorer.
The SUV was hitched to a stolen trailer and UTV.
The sheriff’s office says Jon Stuart of Greenbrier, Tennessee woke up, sped away, striking the deputy.
The chase ended in Logan County when stop sticks deflated Stuart’s tires.
He’s in the Muhlenberg County Jail on a long list of charges.
A 14 News update on a chase arrest we told you about this Tuesday morning in Ohio County.
Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Joseph Daugherty of Hodgenville led them on a chase around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.
Investigators say he was driving a stolen vehicle.
He’s facing numerous charges including receiving stolen property, and fleeing and evading.
The Henderson County Police Department says it has finally solved a burglary.
It happened August 2018 at One Life Church on Second Street.
HPD says evidence gathered at the scene led detectives to 28-year-old Colby Pruitt of Henderson.
Pruitt is in the county jail charged with third degree burglary.
