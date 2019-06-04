Muhlenberg Co. deputy hit by fleeing suspect in SUV, sheriff’s office says

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a chase that started in Muhlenberg County.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy was sent to check out a complaint Monday about an SUV sitting in the parking lot of a business in the 11000 block of US-431 of Dunmor. It was also reported that it looked like people were passed out inside the vehicle.
The deputy talked to the driver and identified him as Jon Stuart of Greenbrier, TN. The sheriff’s office says Stuart was a wanted person out of Tennessee and the SUV was attached to a stolen utility trailer which was loaded with a UTV that was also reported as stolen.
We’re told Stuart sped off at that point, hitting the deputy.
The deputy was able to follow and a chase began heading south on US 431 towards Logan County. After the chase crossed the county line, Logan County deputies joined the chase in the area of US 431 and KY 107.
Authorities were eventually able to bring the chase to an end by deflating the tires of the fleeing vehicle with stop sticks.
Stuart was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He is facing a long-list of charges including wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.