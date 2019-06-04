Man led Ohio Co. authorities on chase in stolen truck, deputies say

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man is in the Ohio County jail after authorities say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck.
Just after 10 Monday night, deputies say they tried to stop a truck that was involved in a gas drive-off complaint at the Silver Beach Store on Highway 231 North.
Several other agencies joined deputies in the chase, which eventually ended near Interstate 165 when the truck jumped a guardrail.
Deputies say that truck was stolen from Hodgenville, KY earlier in the day on Monday.
19-year-old Joseph Daugherty, of Hodegenville, was arrested.
Daugherty is facing a long list of charges including receiving stolen property and running from police.
