Man led Ohio Co. authorities on chase in stolen truck, deputies say

June 4, 2019 at 5:25 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 5:27 AM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man is in the Ohio County jail after authorities say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck.

Just after 10 Monday night, deputies say they tried to stop a truck that was involved in a gas drive-off complaint at the Silver Beach Store on Highway 231 North.

Several other agencies joined deputies in the chase, which eventually ended near Interstate 165 when the truck jumped a guardrail.

Deputies say that truck was stolen from Hodgenville, KY earlier in the day on Monday.

19-year-old Joseph Daugherty, of Hodegenville, was arrested.

Daugherty is facing a long list of charges including receiving stolen property and running from police.

