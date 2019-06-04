Man facing 14 felony charges in south side shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court documents show an Evansville man is facing more than a dozen charges after a shooting late last month.
Raivone Mathis, 23, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail over the weekend. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, a witness saw Mathis firing a gun into a crowd of people.
One person was hit twice, once in the hip and once in the wrist. His injuries were not life threatening.
That shooting happened May 23 on Madison Ave. Police say they found 24 shell casings at the scene.
Mathis faces 12 counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, as well as criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license charges.
