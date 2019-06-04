Kristy Kelley’s father still fighting to keep death records exclusively to family

By Jared Goffinet | June 4, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 4:41 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The father of Kristy Kelley is still fighting to have her death records exclusively released to family before they are made public.

Tuesday, a Warrick County judge ruled to take the issue under advisement and plans to release a written judgement.

Kelley went missing back in August of 2014. She was later found in her car submerged at the bottom of a lake.

There was no criminal investigation into her death and the files were sealed by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

