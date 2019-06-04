Former Princeton Tiger added to NBA Live video game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can now take the court in NBA Live 19 as the former Princeton Tiger standout, Jackie Young.
On Monday, EA Sports released an update for the NBA game. In this update, Jackie Young and the rest of the 2019 draft class were added to the game.
A Twitter fan page account for NBA Live posted more pics of Young in the game:
Through the first three games of the season, Young is averaging 5.3 PPG during an average of 19 minutes played per game.
