Ferdinand’s Old Town Lake to undergo major renovations

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Ferdinand’s Old Town Lake is getting ready to undergo major renovations.
The lake and pump house once provided water to the town until it was retired decades ago. Monday afternoon there was a ribbon cutting for some new improvements.
This will be a two-phase project and the first phase will start the week of June 10.
A one mile path, eight feet wide and ADA accessible will circle the body of water. Plans also include turning the pump house into a shelter, and building a new restroom facility.
Crews will pave the drive and parking lot, add a picnic area and a wooden pier bridge.
This project has been several years in the making. It has been explored by previous park boards at various times over the past few decades, but they couldn’t get it going.
Then in 2016, the park board worked to secure a $200,000 grant from Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Organizers hope the whole project will be done by the end of 2020.
