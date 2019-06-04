Enclave building in Owensboro nears completion

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction on a downtown project in Owensboro is almost complete.
The Enclave building on the riverfront, houses five condos and will have several restaurants.
The $12-million project is nearly complete and 14 News got an inside look.
The developer of the project, Jack Wells, and the owner of the Penthouse condo, shared he’s happy to bring living options to downtown Owensboro.
“We need people to live, work, eat and be entertained in downtown Owensboro. It creates that vibrant city," said Wells.
Wells has been a part of many downtown projects and says the development in the area gets visitors and natives excited.
“They’re as excited as we are about seeing Owensboro and all the progress Owensboro has made over the last five years," said Jack.
Wells told 14 News the wine bar, Sip, is moving to the ground floor of the Enclave and is expected to open in September. He says they are very close to making a deal with another restaurant.
Wells says there are two condos and one retail or restaurant space available. If you are interested contact him or Gulf Stream at 270-684-1301.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.