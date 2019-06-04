City approves grocery study to find solution to Jacobsville’s food desert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Deep-dive analysis is approved for how to fix the food desert in the Jacobsville neighborhood.
The Evansville Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted yes on hiring a consultant to analyze the area.
They’ll come up with ways to provide fresh food options for the people who live there.
Right now, TED trolleys give rides from Jacobsville to a grocery which is two miles away.
Commissioners say they have found the right consultant for a reasonable price.
