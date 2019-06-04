Cause of deadly Hopkins Co. fire undetermined

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been released about a deadly house fire in Hopkins County.
The fire happened early in the morning on May 21 at a home on Nebo Rd., between Providence and Nebo.
Troopers say 66-year-old William D. Phillips was the only one in the house when the fire started. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police say investigators have been able to determine the fire started in the home’s garage, but, do the damage, the cause is undetermined.
