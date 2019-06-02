Bright & Warmer; Alert Day Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer today as temps climb into the lower 80′s to mid-80′s under partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60′s.
Multiple bouts of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Saturday with tropical moisture moving into the area. Decent chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80′s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon with lightning and damaging winds being the primary storm threats.
Thursday through Saturday will be soggy with excellent chances for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We could receive 2-4 inches of rain along with severe thunderstorms. A Flood Watch will be possible over this time frame.
