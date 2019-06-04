On alert for a few severe storms on Wednesday afternoon, evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a slight risk for severe storms on Wednesday. We’ll likely have some thunderstorms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, then a break and then a line of strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s and humidity will be high again. More showers and storms likely on Thursday and Friday. Additional showers and storms linger through the weekend.