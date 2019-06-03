WWII Veteran takes the flight of a lifetime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 96-year-old Allen Sanderson completed 118 combat missions in World War II. He flew P-47 Thunderbolts, but never hopped onto a B-17 Bomber until today.
“We’ve escorted them during the service, seen them in good and bad shape. Had friends who flew them, but have never been on one,” said Sanderson.
The plane took off over Evansville at a speed of up to 160 miles per hour, while Sanderson held on tight. Watching the ground roll by far below surrounded by the roar of engines and wind whipping through the cargo hold.
He thought of what it must have been like for his friends in the service who flew these Flying Fortresses on long missions.
"The missions they went on were seven or eight hours. Let's just say this, I wouldn't want to ride in it too many long times."
After about a half hour in the air, Sanderson stepped off the plane just as easily as he entered. But now with a new appreciation for the bomber.
“Let’s just say this, it’s not like sitting at home in your chair!”
Not like sitting at home, but an experience Sanderson earned by serving his country years ago. The plane is a piece of history still serving the veterans who may have seen her in action decades ago.
“Many people have never seen a B-17. They have no idea what part the B-17 played in World War II. It is a real honor to be even considered to be able to ride in one. it really is.”
That B-17 is in town thanks to the Evansville Wartime Museum which sponsored the plan.
If you’re interested in seeing the B-17 it will be available for tours at the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.