Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office conducting ‘abandoned body investigation’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office is conducting an abandoned body investigation.
The Coroner says Randy Smith died last Friday. Smith was considered a ward of the State of Kentucky because of his disabilities.
We’re told he was getting treatment under the supervision of the State of Kentucky at Select Specialties Hospital in Evansville.
Now, the Coroner tells us Kentucky Health Officials say Smith’s body isn’t their responsibility because he died in Indiana.
“We’re not talking about a family member refusing to do it, we’re talking bout a governmental entity that’s supposed to be in charge of helping people and supervising their lives. They have to get off the mindset that they’re a large governmental agency. They’re dealing with human beings. They need to get back to their roots," said Steve Lockyear, Coroner.
The Coroner says his office is working to make appropriate arrangements for the victim.
