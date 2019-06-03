Traffic Alert: Section of Weinbach Ave to close for Road Diet Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting June 5 and continuing through July 20, Ragel Incorporated will temporarily close a section of Weinbach Avenue for a two-phase reconstruction project.
PHASE I:
Weinbach Avenue, between Walnut Street and Bellemeade Avenue, will be close to thru traffic starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, July 5.
The intersection at Lincoln and Weinbach avenues will be closed to all traffic during this time.
Motorists are being asked to detour using Boeke and US 41.
Businesses south of Lincoln Avenue can be accessed from Bellemeade Avenue.
PHASE II:
The intersection at Lincoln and Weinbach avenues will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic starting Friday, July 5.
Restrictions will remain on Weinbach Avenue from Walnut Street to Bellemeade Avenue for an additional 15 days.
The reconstruction is part of the Weinbach Avenue Road Diet, a collaborative project with the City of Evansville, INDOT, American Structurepoint, and Ragle Incorporated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.