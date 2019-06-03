Thunderbolts hire new General Manager and Senior Account Executive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the addition of new General Manager, Patrick Kelly, and Senior Account Executive, Kali Mayes.
Patrick comes to the Evansville Thunderbolts with over 25 years of experience in sales management, training, development, and consulting, with an emphasis in professional sports teams and media sales.
With both a hockey and sales background, Kali brings much energy and passion to the Thunderbolts organization stating “I couldn’t be more excited to have been presented with the opportunity to be a part of what I feel to be is an integral season for the Evansville Thunderbolts. I believe with the addition of our new Head Coach-Jeff Bes, and our new General Manager, we are in a really exciting position for growth; a true position to thrive!”
