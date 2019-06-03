Thunderbolts hire new General Manager and Senior Account Executive

With both a hockey and sales background, Kali brings much energy and passion to the Thunderbolts organization stating “I couldn’t be more excited to have been presented with the opportunity to be a part of what I feel to be is an integral season for the Evansville Thunderbolts. I believe with the addition of our new Head Coach-Jeff Bes, and our new General Manager, we are in a really exciting position for growth; a true position to thrive!”