Third annual Evansville Food Truck Festival draws thousands to Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the third Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival took over Bosse Field, people like Bethany Jordan’s family decided to make a day out of it.
They set up shop in the outfield grass surrounded by food trucks of all different kinds. There were 20 food trucks and they came from four different states around the region. Evansville Events president Joe Notter said this is his favorite event of the year.
“We wanted to kind of celebrate what Evansville has and the region. We’re really fortunate to have a lot of trucks that invest their time to come out to Evansville, Indiana to really bring a culinary experience,” said Notter.
The thousands that came out were treated by live music all day long. Jordan’s family could not have asked for more.
"This is awesome! The weather is perfect for this and it’s just been a fun hangout. Lots of good music and good people,' said Jordan.
The majority of the proceeds go to Evansville Events to help put on fun events like this one. But 10% will got to Gilda's Club of Evansville. Notter says it was the perfect way to have fun, and give back.
“You know the food truck industry is just on fire across the country. It’s just a really significant moment for our community, you know, that we have so much interest.”
